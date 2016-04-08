Cleveland RNC Is On Track According to Officials

Planners says everything is on-track for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this July. RNC officials briefed the media today on where things stand with about 100 days left until the event.

More than 2,000 businesses have signed up to offer services for the convention. Recruitment of volunteers is near the goal of 8,000. And RNC Host Committee CEO David Gilbert says more than $55 million of the required $64 million has been raised. He also says the prospect of a contested convention has not dampened the fundraising effort.

“There have been some national stories about this. I can tell you unequivocally we have not had one person who has committed to funding that has given any indication they’re backing off. And we’ve seen virtually no other effect.”

Gilbert says the exposure Cleveland is already getting for hosting the convention has provided an early benefit. The event is expected to generate up to $250 million for the local economy. Gilbert says a firm is being hired to calculate the actual amount, and that figure will be available a few months after the convention.