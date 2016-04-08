© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cleveland RNC Is On Track According to Officials

Published April 8, 2016 at 7:39 PM EDT
Picture of David Gilbert, RNC Host Committee CEO
KEVIN NIEDERMIER
/
WKSU

Planners says everything is on-track for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this July. RNC officials briefed the media today on where things stand with about 100 days left until the event.

More than 2,000 businesses have signed up to offer services for the convention. Recruitment of volunteers is near the goal of 8,000. And RNC Host Committee CEO David Gilbert says more than $55 million of the required $64 million has been raised. He also says the prospect of a contested convention has not dampened the fundraising effort.

“There have been some national stories about this. I can tell you unequivocally we have not had one person who has committed to funding that has given any indication they’re backing off. And we’ve seen virtually no other effect.”

Gilbert says the exposure Cleveland is already getting for hosting the convention has provided an early benefit. The event is expected to generate up to $250 million for the local economy. Gilbert says a firm is being hired to calculate the actual amount, and that figure will be available a few months after the convention.                                                                                       

Tags

Government & PoliticsRNCelection 2016Republican National Convention
Related Content