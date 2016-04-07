Summit County Executive Russ Pry Bans Official Travel to North Carolina

Summit County Executive Russ Pry’s office is joining efforts to ban official business travel to North Carolina.

The move comes after that state passed a law that prohibits cities in North Carolina from passing their own anti-discrimination laws, including those based on sexuality.

Pry’s travel ban only applies to the 900 employees in the county departments run by his office, including Job and Family Services.

Pry’s Chief of Staff Jason Dodson says his office will continue to ban travel to North Carolina as long as the law remains on the books.

“That policy is sound policy that I think you’re not only seeing on the government side, but I think you’re also seeing it on the business side,” Dodson said. “If we see other states continue to enact other similar laws, it would be our intention for that to apply to those states as well.”

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced a similar travel ban for county employees in an executive order Wednesday.