Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Husted Says Pressure from Congress is Stalling Change in Ohio's Political Map-Making

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 7, 2016 at 4:56 PM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Gov. John Kasich hit at least one big issue that Republican lawmakers were not on board with: congressional redistricting. But one of the top advocates for changing how Ohio draws its political maps says Kasich has given the issue new momentum.

Ohio's Congressional map based on the 2010 Census
Credit SECRETARY OF STATE
/
SECRETARY OF STATE
Ohio lawmakers draw the Congressional map for the state in what had been a fiercely partisan process.

  Kasich came out strong against gerrymandering, the practice of drawing voting district lines to give one political party an advantage over another.

Secretary of State Jon Husted, who’s been pushing for congressional redistricting changes for years, says state legislators aren’t enthusiastic about the idea partly because they face pressure from their congressional counterparts.

“Those are not the kind of conversations if you’re a legislator that you want to have because the top federal elected official in your district doesn’t want you to have them.”

Republican legislative leadership shied away from taking a stance following Kasich’s address by saying they'll have to study or consider it.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasichcongressional redistrictinggerrymandering
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
