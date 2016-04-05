Ohio Republican Calls for Party Unity

Congressman Jim Renacci of Ohio’s 16th District is glad his party’s presidential nominating process will wrap up in Cleveland…but says he will be gladder still when it’s done. WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports.

Jim Renacci, a Republican, was in Akron last week for the State of the County Address of Democratic Summit County Executive Russ Pry—whose speech included noting how the two work together.

Afterward, Renacci agreed, citing the importance of government figures getting past fractious politics.

And, he said that’s especially a concern on the national level, with the presidential nominations of both parties now being hotly contested.

“We’ve got so many challenges in Washington, we’ve got to continue to work together to get things done," says Renacci, "and the conventions and the presidential election always take away from that."

"It’s disappointing for me because we’ve got to keep working and getting things accomplished even during this time,” says Renacci.

Renacci says he hopes the factions in his own party can bridge their differences once a presidential nominee is chosen.