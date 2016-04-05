Cleveland Police Bolster Mounted Unit to Control Crowds at RNC

The City of Cleveland wants to bolster its mounted police unit before this summer’s Republican National Convention.

A new round of bids have gone out to buy safety equipment with $50 million the federal government has given the city to prepare for July’s RNC. Cleveland officials want bids on hay to feed the police mounted units seven horses, along with new bridles and reins. The mounted unit can be used for crowd control.

The new round of bids also include flexible handcuffs and rain ponchos. Earlier this year bids went out for riot gear, bicycles, motorcycles and steel barriers. The city is also recruiting police officers from other cities to bolster its force of about 1,200. An estimated 50,000 people are expected to attend the RNC which runs July 18th through the 21st