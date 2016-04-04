© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Seek to Rein In Rule-Making by State Agencies

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 4, 2016 at 5:21 PM EDT
PHOTO OF REP. MIKE DUFFEY
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A bipartisan bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers would change the way state agencies can operate when it comes to making policies.

Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports it’s a bit technical, but lawmakers say it can be important to Ohio business owners.

State agencies can adopt policies without going through hearings and getting input from the public. Republican State Rep. Mike Duffey says there are problems when that happens.

“First of all, an affected business or regulated entity doesn’t have notice that issue exists, they don’t show up at a hearing, they don’t comment on it, the agency doesn’t consider their objections, the rule doesn’t get better for business in Ohio,” Duffey said.

Lawmakers say agencies have created situations where some businesses have not been able to operate in Ohio. The bill ( SB 303) being proposed would require state agencies to go before a legislative oversight board to explain their use of informally adopted policies rather than established rules.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRep. Mike DuffeyPolicy ChangesOhio
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
