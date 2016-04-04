Ohio Lawmakers Seek to Rein In Rule-Making by State Agencies

A bipartisan bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers would change the way state agencies can operate when it comes to making policies.

Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports it’s a bit technical, but lawmakers say it can be important to Ohio business owners.

State agencies can adopt policies without going through hearings and getting input from the public. Republican State Rep. Mike Duffey says there are problems when that happens.

“First of all, an affected business or regulated entity doesn’t have notice that issue exists, they don’t show up at a hearing, they don’t comment on it, the agency doesn’t consider their objections, the rule doesn’t get better for business in Ohio,” Duffey said.

Lawmakers say agencies have created situations where some businesses have not been able to operate in Ohio. The bill ( SB 303) being proposed would require state agencies to go before a legislative oversight board to explain their use of informally adopted policies rather than established rules.