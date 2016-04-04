© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Candidate Kasich to Deliver Annual State of the State Address on Wednesday

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 4, 2016 at 5:25 PM EDT
John Kasich in New Hampshire
Gov. John Kasich delivers his sixth State of the State speech Wednesday in Marietta – the fifth time he’s taken the annual address to state lawmakers on the road to a different Ohio city. But this time, something will be different. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

This speech will be different because Gov. Kasich is now also presidential candidate Kasich.

Republican State Rep. Andy Thompson ( R-Marietta) says that will likely mean a brighter spotlight will shine on his home town of Marietta.

“I’m obviously pleased that our part of the state is benefiting from the traveling road show,” Thompson said.

Thompson says he thinks Kasich might talk about the improving economy, shale development, and the fight against opioid drug abuse.

Democrats say they’ll also be on hand to make sure the state – and the nation - know many parts of the state are not benefiting from Kasich’s tax and budget cuts. 

Jo Ingles
