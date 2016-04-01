© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Ohio Democrats Blast Kasich Funding Cuts to Local Government

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 1, 2016 at 5:25 PM EDT
photo of Representatives Kent Smith and Kristen Boggs
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  Some Democratic state lawmakers say 31 communities throughout Ohio don’t have enough local government funding to operate because of state budget cuts in recent years. And as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, they blame Governor Kasich’s tax cuts for making those communities unsafe or unstable.

When John Kasich is on the presidential campaign trail, he talks about how he’s turned Ohio’s economy around. But Democratic State Representative Kent Smith doesn’t buy it.

“The Ohio miracle is spin. It’s not really reality.

Smith says his own Cleveland area community is one of 31 throughout Ohio that has fallen in serious financial distress. He says there isn’t enough money for fire, police and other vital services.  He and other Statehouse Democrats are pushing a bill that would direct one percent of the state’s two billion dollar rainy day fund to stabilize these communities. In a written statement, Kasich’s spokesman, Joe Andrews, said Ohio has seen stronger local budgets and public employee pay raises during the past few years. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsBudget cutselection 2016
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles