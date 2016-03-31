Medical Marijuana Ballot Issue Clears the State Ballot Board

One of the groups that wants to put a medical marijuana plan on the Ohio ballot is one step closer to that goal now.

The group Ohioans for Medical Marijuana has been given the go ahead by the state Ballot Board to begin collecting signatures from Ohio voters. The amendment would allow patients to grow their own medical pot or buy it from retail outlets.

The ballot board approved the amendment unanimously after asking questions about prescribing practices and whether parts of the proposal constituted a monopoly, which is now banned after an amendment that voters approved last fall.

This medical marijuana plan is backed by the Marijuana Policy Project, a group that has passed similar ballot measures in 23 other states.