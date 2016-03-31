© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Disability Rights Advocates Sue Ohio, Accusing It of Needlessly Institutionalizing People

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 31, 2016 at 5:24 PM EDT
PHOTO OF TIM HARRINGTON
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A disability rights group has filed suit in federal court against the state, claiming Ohio forces people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive services in institutional settings due to a lack of community options.  

Disability Rights Ohio suedon behalf of six people who the group says are, or are at risk of being, "needlessly institutionalized" because of state-imposed barriers to community-based services. And the suit seeks class-action status for about 27,800 other disabled Ohioans. 

Tim Harrington is the executive director of the Ability Center of Greater Toledo

“We do not walk lightly into lawsuits, but when we do, we’ve won every one,” Harrington said.

The group says it’s been negotiating with the state for two years. The state says it’s trying to improve the system with an additional $300 million in the current budget to expand community-based options.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDisability Rights OhioAbility Center of Greater ToledoInstitutionalizationOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content