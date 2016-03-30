© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

The Battle of the SuperPACS: Kasich and Cruz Fight Over George Soros

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published March 30, 2016 at 4:33 PM EDT
An image from the video
TRUSTED LEADERSHIP PAC

The ad battle between John Kasich and Ted Cruz is ratcheting up in Wisconsin. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the fight over support from a billionaire that neither one wants.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shKhk3dN0-A&feature=youtu.be

“Millionaires working side by side with George Soros are bankrolling his Super PAC…” 

 

An ad by a super PAC run by the former chief of staff for Ted Cruz includes an image of John Kasich and liberal icon Soros with the words: “Hundreds of thousands of dollars from George Soros.”

 

That’s led to a letter from a superPAC supporting the Ohio governor’s presidential run that warns TV stations not to air the ad. The letter cautions, in part, “Your station has a duty ‘to protect the public from false, misleading or deceptive advertising.’” Kasich’s PAC, New Day for America, also maintains that airing the ad could cost a TV station its license.

The facts:  New Day has gotten hundreds of thousands of dollars from two execs associated with liberal billionaire and Hillary Clinton supporter Soros. But unlike Soros himself, Scott Bessent and Stanley Druckenmiller  have long given more money to Republicans than Democrats.

In a statement responding to the ad, New Day spokeswoman Connie Wehrkamp said Cruz’s record leaves his PAC with just one option: “To run TV ads full of lies and distortions.”

Cruz’s PAC, TrusTED Leadership, did not respond to a request for comment 

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016John KasichTed CruzNew Day for AmericaTrusted Leadership
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content