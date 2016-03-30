© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

PUCO to Vote On FirstEnergy, AEP Plan to Generate Income for Struggling Coal Plants

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 30, 2016 at 5:26 PM EDT
Photo of a FirstEnergy coal power plant
FIRST ENERGY
/
WIKIPEDIA

A vote is set for tomorrow on plans from FirstEnergy and AEP that is estimated to hike customers’ electricity bills by nearly $6 billion over eight years and to generate guaranteed income for struggling coal plants.  

A coalition of electricity generators called the Alliance for Energy Choice has been running ads against the plans, comparing them to charging customers an exorbitant price for a cup of coffee or a pizza because of old, inefficient equipment.

The coalition's spokesman Todd Snitchler says there’s no telling how much bills could rise.

“I’m not comfortable -- when there are existing ways for people to control or hedge their buy and what they’re going to spend -- to have to say, ‘Trust me, we’re sure that our numbers are right later on down the road,'” Snitchler said.

FirstEnergy and AEP have said the income would bring stability to the market, and that the $5.9 billion estimate of the cost of the rate hike is more than they've forecasted.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
