Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Proposed Constitutional Amendment Would Cut Ohio Lawmakers' Pay

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 30, 2016 at 8:02 AM EDT
image of constitutional amendmenet

UPDATE 10:28 a.m.: The sponsors of the plan to reduce pay for legislators have filed a challenge with the Ohio Supreme Court over the decision to divide the proposal into multiple issues on the ballot..  

Ohio lawmakers could see a pay cut in their future if a group pushing a proposed constitutional amendment gets its way. 

Jack Boyle is with a group circulating petitions to put before Ohio voters a package that he says would do four simple things, starting with tying legislator pay with median Ohio household income.

“Their pay will equal our pay. Second, they can’t pass any bill unless it affects them as well. Third, they can’t lobby for pay for a period of two years. And fourth, their records have to be kept safe for four years under government control. Period.”

The Ohio Ballot Board approved the issue for circulation last week but divided it into three separate proposals. Boyle says his group is looking over its legal options to challenge that. Once the group decides how to proceed, more than 305,000 valid signatures will be needed by the end of June to put the proposals before voters this fall.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
