Ohioans Are Filing Taxes Earlier This Year Despite Extended Deadline

The tax deadline is coming in a little less than three weeks.

But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the filings are coming in faster, though the deadline is later this year than in previous years.

Ohio Tax Commissioner Joe Testa says it appears right now, fewer Ohioans are waiting until the last minute to file their state tax returns.

“As of the end of this last week, a couple of days ago, we were almost 5 percent ahead of last year in terms of filing," Testa said. "So it’s coming in a little faster than last year. ... We’re at a little over 3 million returns filed.”

Testa also says the number of people being asked to take an online identity quiz before getting refunds is down 60 percent.

The federal tax deadline was extended to Monday, April 18, because of the observance of Emancipation Day on April 15, so Testa says the state deadline was adjusted as well.