Government & Politics

Ohioans Are Filing Taxes Earlier This Year Despite Extended Deadline

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 30, 2016 at 3:14 AM EDT
PHOTO OF JOE TESTA
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION

The tax deadline is coming in a little less than three weeks.

But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the filings are coming in faster, though the deadline is later this year than in previous years.

Ohio Tax Commissioner Joe Testa says it appears right now, fewer Ohioans are waiting until the last minute to file their state tax returns.

“As of the end of this last week, a couple of days ago, we were almost 5 percent ahead of last year in terms of filing," Testa said. "So it’s coming in a little faster than last year. ... We’re at a little over 3 million returns filed.”

Testa also says the number of people being asked to take an online identity quiz before getting refunds is down 60 percent.

The federal tax deadline was extended to Monday, April 18, because of the observance of Emancipation Day on April 15, so Testa says the state deadline was adjusted as well.

Government & PoliticsJoe TestaOhio income taxFiling deadlines
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
