Government & Politics

Backers of Lawmakers Ethics and Pay Plan Head to the Ohio Supreme Court

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 30, 2016 at 5:18 PM EDT
Photo of the Ohio Supreme Court's main courtroom
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group that recently announced it would go to the ballot with a package of ethics reforms for lawmakers – including a pay cut – is now going to court. 

The group Ethics First – You Decide Ohio wants a single ballot issue composed of six proposals on pay and rules for state lawmakers.

Secretary of State Jon Husted noted the group wasn’t at the Ballot Board meeting where the package was split into three proposals.

“It’s very rare that someone would attempt to amend the (Ohio) Constitution and ask the Ballot Board to do something and then not show up to explain their proposal," Husted said.

The group is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to overrule Husted. Spokesman Jack Boyle says if the package is only one proposal, the group will have to gather about 305,000 valid signatures by the end of June to qualify for the fall ballot. But splitting it into three parts would require three times as many signatures.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
