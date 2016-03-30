Backers of Lawmakers Ethics and Pay Plan Head to the Ohio Supreme Court

A group that recently announced it would go to the ballot with a package of ethics reforms for lawmakers – including a pay cut – is now going to court.

The group Ethics First – You Decide Ohio wants a single ballot issue composed of six proposals on pay and rules for state lawmakers.

Secretary of State Jon Husted noted the group wasn’t at the Ballot Board meeting where the package was split into three proposals.

“It’s very rare that someone would attempt to amend the (Ohio) Constitution and ask the Ballot Board to do something and then not show up to explain their proposal," Husted said.

The group is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to overrule Husted. Spokesman Jack Boyle says if the package is only one proposal, the group will have to gather about 305,000 valid signatures by the end of June to qualify for the fall ballot. But splitting it into three parts would require three times as many signatures.