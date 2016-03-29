Ohio Democrats Fight What They See as a Women's Fairness Issue on Two Fronts

Two efforts are underway to make feminine-hygiene products tax free in Ohio.

Democratic State Rep. Greta Johnson’s legislation would exempt tampons and sanitary pads from the list of taxable items in Ohio.

“This isn’t a feminist’s issue. This isn’t a woman’s issue. This is about being unfair. This is about economic parity.”

The bill has two Democratic sponsors, but likely isn’t going anywhere in the Republican-dominated Ohio House. But a lawsuit in the Ohio Court of Claims that could make tampons and pads tax free -- and require the state to repay $66 million in back taxes to women.

A spokesman for Gov. John Kasich says he cannot comment on that issue because it involves pending litigation.