Government & Politics

Ohio Democrats Fight What They See as a Women's Fairness Issue on Two Fronts

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 29, 2016 at 6:19 PM EDT
Greta Johnson
THE OHIO CHANNEL

Two efforts are underway to make feminine-hygiene products tax free in Ohio. 

Democratic State Rep. Greta Johnson’s legislation would exempt tampons and sanitary pads from the list of taxable items in Ohio.

“This isn’t a feminist’s issue. This isn’t a woman’s issue. This is about being unfair. This is about economic parity.”

The bill has two Democratic sponsors, but likely isn’t going anywhere in the Republican-dominated Ohio House. But a lawsuit in the Ohio Court of Claims that could make tampons and pads tax free -- and require the state to repay $66 million in back taxes to women.

A spokesman for Gov. John Kasich says he cannot comment on that issue because it involves pending litigation.

Jo Ingles
