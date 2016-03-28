Youngstown's Mayor Avoids Jail Time in Corruption-Case Sentencing

The mayor of Youngstown was sentenced today on misdemeanor corruption charges that he pleaded guilty to last month.

A Cuyahoga County judge gave Mayor John McNally one year of probation, 20 hours of community service and a $3,500 fine. The charges stem from when he was a Mahoning County commissioner about a decade ago and tried to stop the purchase of a former hospital building to house the county’s jobs and family services department.

That agency was housed in space leased from now-retired mall executive Anthony Cafaro Sr. After sentencing, McNally says he still believes the purchase was a not in the public interest.

“Mahoning County still doesn’t have a plan for how they plan to fill up the rest of the Oakhill complex. They didn’t have a plan back in 2006 and 2007, and they still don’t have a plan. So to that extent I think the issue of the public interest is one that we’re pretty well split down the middle on.”

Because the charges McNally pleaded guilty to are misdemeanors, he does not have to resign. And he plans to run for reelection next year. Former Mahoning County Auditor Mike Sciortino was also sentenced to a year of probation for his role in the case.