Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Attorney General Certifies Petition For Medical Marijuana Ballot Issue

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 26, 2016 at 11:22 AM EDT
photo of Marijuana
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Ohio’s attorney general has certified a petition for a national group that wants to put a medical marijuana plan on the statewide ballot this fall.

Mike DeWine has certified a petition from the group known as Ohioans For Medical Marijuana.

The AG says the group submitted both the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters and a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposed amendment. Now it goes to the Ballot Board which will determine if the amendment will be a single issue or more than one.

The group must then collect valid signatures from more than 305,000 registered voters in half of Ohio’s 88 counties by the end of June. The amendment is similar to measures in 23 other states and would allow patients to grow their own medical pot or buy it from retail outlets, and has the backing of some marijuana activist groups.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhioans For Medical MarijuanaMike DeWineMarijuanaballot initiativeelection 2016
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
Jo Ingles
