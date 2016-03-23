© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Commission Lists 56 Ways to Reverse Ohio's Abysmal Infant Mortality Rate

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 23, 2016 at 7:38 PM EDT
photo of Shannon Jones
STATE OF OHIO

Ohio’s infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation.  A task force that’s been looking at how to improve that has released a list of 56 recommendations.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports they include a few that might be problematic to some state lawmakers.

Among the recommendations – boosting funds to health programs, allowing pharmacists to administer injectable birth control, banning the sale of crib bumpers, and hiking the tax on cigarettes.

Sen. Shannon Jones, a Springboro Republican, said the proposed tax hike comes from Gov. John Kasich’s budget last year, which showed a $600 cost per Medicaid recipient was related to smoking.

“So if we can deal with the smoking issue, there is nothing that would have a more dramatic impact on the costs of Medicaid,” Jones said.

The recommendations also include banning the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
