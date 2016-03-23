Commission Lists 56 Ways to Reverse Ohio's Abysmal Infant Mortality Rate

Ohio’s infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation. A task force that’s been looking at how to improve that has released a list of 56 recommendations.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports they include a few that might be problematic to some state lawmakers.

Among the recommendations – boosting funds to health programs, allowing pharmacists to administer injectable birth control, banning the sale of crib bumpers, and hiking the tax on cigarettes.

Sen. Shannon Jones, a Springboro Republican, said the proposed tax hike comes from Gov. John Kasich’s budget last year, which showed a $600 cost per Medicaid recipient was related to smoking.

“So if we can deal with the smoking issue, there is nothing that would have a more dramatic impact on the costs of Medicaid,” Jones said.

The recommendations also include banning the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21.