Government & Politics

Ohio Democrats Push Law Keeping Guns from People Convicted of Domestic Violence

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 22, 2016 at 6:38 PM EDT
Janine Boyd and Nickie Antonio
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A northeast Ohio man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then himself had been ordered by a judge to stay away from her after threatening to kill her. Now some Democratic state lawmakers are urging passage of a bill they say would make it harder for people convicted of domestic violence to own guns.

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio of Lakewood says her proposal would force people convicted of domestic violence to turn their guns over to authorities.

“Criminals convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes are general prohibited from gun possession by federal law but not by state law.”

Antonio says her bill would also give judges the discretion to require surrender of firearms in cases of temporary protection orders. Lawmakers introduced the bill just days after police say Kristi Bice of Hudson was shot and killed by her husband Stephen Bice; he had repeatedly violated a judge’s protection order against contacting her.  The bill does not have backing from majority Republicans. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
