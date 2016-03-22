Ohio Democrats Push Law Keeping Guns from People Convicted of Domestic Violence

A northeast Ohio man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then himself had been ordered by a judge to stay away from her after threatening to kill her. Now some Democratic state lawmakers are urging passage of a bill they say would make it harder for people convicted of domestic violence to own guns.

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio of Lakewood says her proposal would force people convicted of domestic violence to turn their guns over to authorities.

“Criminals convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes are general prohibited from gun possession by federal law but not by state law.”

Antonio says her bill would also give judges the discretion to require surrender of firearms in cases of temporary protection orders. Lawmakers introduced the bill just days after police say Kristi Bice of Hudson was shot and killed by her husband Stephen Bice; he had repeatedly violated a judge’s protection order against contacting her. The bill does not have backing from majority Republicans.