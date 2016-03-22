© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Kasich Calls on Obama to Return Home Following the Brussels Bombings

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 22, 2016 at 6:44 PM EDT
photo of John Kasich
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Gov. and GOP presidential contender John Kasich is calling on President Obama to leave Cuba in light of the terrorism this morning in Brussels, Belgium. 

Kasich told Fox News the terrorism in Brussels underscores why the U.S. needs a leader with his qualities and a strong background in foreign affairs.

“This is a time when you have to have a good action plan to move forward. This is a time where you have to remain strong but not a time when you should let your rhetoric take advantage of a situation where people may be frightened. This is a time for real leadership.”

Kasich says President Obama should leave Cuba and go back to the White House to work with other world leaders on terrorism issues. Kasich was fundraising in Minnesota before heading to campaign in Wisconsin.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasichterror attacksPresident Obamaelection 2016
Jo Ingles
