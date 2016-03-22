Kasich Calls on Obama to Return Home Following the Brussels Bombings

Ohio Gov. and GOP presidential contender John Kasich is calling on President Obama to leave Cuba in light of the terrorism this morning in Brussels, Belgium.

Kasich told Fox News the terrorism in Brussels underscores why the U.S. needs a leader with his qualities and a strong background in foreign affairs.

“This is a time when you have to have a good action plan to move forward. This is a time where you have to remain strong but not a time when you should let your rhetoric take advantage of a situation where people may be frightened. This is a time for real leadership.”

Kasich says President Obama should leave Cuba and go back to the White House to work with other world leaders on terrorism issues. Kasich was fundraising in Minnesota before heading to campaign in Wisconsin.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com