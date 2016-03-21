Ohio Auditor Hires Former Top Newspaper Editor

A former leader of the Columbus Dispatch newspaper has been appointed to a top post in Republican State Auditor Dave Yost’s office.

Former Columbus Dispatch Editor Ben Marrison will be Yost’s new communications director for the Public Affairs Department.

Marrison had worked at the newspaper for 16 years but resigned last year, shortly after the Wolfe family, who had owned it for 160 years, sold it to a new company.

Marrison is not new to Capitol Square. He worked as the Statehouse Bureau Chief for the Cleveland Plain Dealer back in the 90’s. Yost, a former newspaper reporter himself, is considering a run for Ohio attorney general in 2018. Marrison starts his new job at Yost’s office in April.