Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor Is the Ohio Face of the Absent Kasich

The Ohio primary win for John Kasich not only means a possible shift in momentum but more time away from Ohio and on the campaign trail. But the governor’s administration says it's still focused on business at home.

While Gov. John Kasich is traveling out of the state, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor has become the face of the Kasich administration.

Kasich won his home state with more than 956,000 votes and Taylor says that’s a testament to the hard work Kasich and his team have invested in Ohio.

“You know we’ve got a great group of people, don’t take our eye off the ball and stay focused on the things that matter to Ohioans.”

As far as the campaign affecting policy in Ohio, Democratic Senate Leader Joe Schiavoni has said he doesn’t think the GOP-dominated Legislature will tackle anything controversial. That way, according to Schiavoni, Kasich won’t be forced to handle tough questions on the campaign trail.