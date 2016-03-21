© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Kasich says Senators Should Meet with the Supreme Court Nominee

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 21, 2016 at 8:22 AM EDT

Gov. John Kasich was asked on by host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning if the Senate should hold hearings on President Obama's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. Unlike the other GOP candidates, Kasich says there should be a meeting.
 

“The fact is, I never thought the president should have sent it up. I think they can go ahead and have a meeting with him. The senators can meet with this gentleman. And then maybe ultimately, if I'm president, which I think we have a good shot at being, maybe he'll be under consideration for the Supreme Court. I don't know. But they ought to meet with him.”

 
After that interview, Kasich walked back those remarks, saying he was “just trying to be polite” on “Meet the Press”, but that he would not consider Garland as a nominee. He said he would have “my own picks” for the high court, and that he would only consider a candidate that is “a respecter of the Second Amendment”.

Tags

Government & Politicsmeet the presselection 2016John KasichMerrick GarlandSupreme Court
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content