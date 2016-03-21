Kasich says Senators Should Meet with the Supreme Court Nominee

Gov. John Kasich was asked on by host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning if the Senate should hold hearings on President Obama's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. Unlike the other GOP candidates, Kasich says there should be a meeting.





“The fact is, I never thought the president should have sent it up. I think they can go ahead and have a meeting with him. The senators can meet with this gentleman. And then maybe ultimately, if I'm president, which I think we have a good shot at being, maybe he'll be under consideration for the Supreme Court. I don't know. But they ought to meet with him.”



After that interview, Kasich walked back those remarks, saying he was “just trying to be polite” on “Meet the Press”, but that he would not consider Garland as a nominee. He said he would have “my own picks” for the high court, and that he would only consider a candidate that is “a respecter of the Second Amendment”.

