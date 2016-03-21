© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Defends a Role for the Convention, Says 'No' to Being Trump's or Cruz's VP

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 21, 2016 at 6:43 AM EDT
John Kasich on primary night
ANDY CHOW
/
WKSU

Gov. John Kasich was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, in an interview that had a few tense moments between the Republican presidential candidate and host Chuck Todd. Kasich shot back at Todd over questions about accepting the vice presidential slot, and about whether aiming toward a contested convention is a “parlor game."

  Kasich: “This isn't a parlor game of who gets this or who gets that.”

Todd: “But you're stuck with a parlor game—“

Kasich: “I believe - I want to tell you - “

Todd: “But you're stuck having to play a parlor game because your only path is the convention.”

Kasich: “No, Chuck. How's that -“

Todd: “That's the ultimate parlor game.”

Kasich: “I am not playing a parlor game. The convention is an extension of the process of nominating somebody.”

He also insisted -- again -- he has no interest in being Donald Trump's VP -- or Ted Cruz's.

 

Kasich Defends a Role for the Convention, Says 'No' to Being Trump's or Cruz's VP
Kasich on being a running mate

Kasich: “Yeah. Under no circumstances.”

Todd: “Yeah, I understand.”

Kasich: “Are you people kidding me?”

Todd: “All right. What about Ted Cruz?”

Kasich: “No. I'm not going to be anybody's, I'm running for president.“

Todd: “Under no circumstances. Just as Sherman-esque with Ted Cruz as it is with Donald Trump. No chance, no how?“

Kasich: “Absolutely. You know what? You folks gotta get - you know, look. You're a great guy. I like you very much. But you guys-- you pundits got to get out of Washington.”

 

Kasich also was asked whether the Senate should hold hearings on President Obama’s US Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. Kasich said he didn’t think Obama should have brought him up, but that Senators should at least meet with him, and that “maybe ultimately, if I’m president….he'll be under consideration for the Supreme Court.”

 

After that interview, Kasich walked back those remarks, saying he was “just trying to be polite” on “Meet the Press”, but that he would not consider Garland as a nominee. He said he would have “my own picks” for the high court, and that he would only consider a candidate that is “a respecter of the Second Amendment."

 

 

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichDonald TrumpTed Cruzvice presidentSupreme Court
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content