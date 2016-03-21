© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Head of Ohio Right to Life Takes A New Job With Ohio Secretary of State

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 21, 2016 at 8:26 AM EDT
Photo of Stephanie Krider
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The leader of one of the state’s most influential lobby groups has been named to a post in Ohio’s Secretary of State’s office.

Stephanie Krider is the executive director of Ohio Right to Life and has worked with that organization for the past five years. She won’t hold that post much longer.

In April, she will go to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office where she will serve as the director of policy and legislative affairs.

Krider has a history of working in state government. She worked with two different Republican state representatives early in her career. And she served two years on Gov. John Kasich’sCabinet Opiate Action team.

Pro choice advocates have been critical of Ohio Right to Life during the past couple of years, while Krider has been at the helm, for taking too big a role in legislative affairs.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Right to LifeOhio Secretary of StateAbortion
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content