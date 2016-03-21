Head of Ohio Right to Life Takes A New Job With Ohio Secretary of State

The leader of one of the state’s most influential lobby groups has been named to a post in Ohio’s Secretary of State’s office.

Stephanie Krider is the executive director of Ohio Right to Life and has worked with that organization for the past five years. She won’t hold that post much longer.

In April, she will go to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office where she will serve as the director of policy and legislative affairs.

Krider has a history of working in state government. She worked with two different Republican state representatives early in her career. And she served two years on Gov. John Kasich’sCabinet Opiate Action team.

Pro choice advocates have been critical of Ohio Right to Life during the past couple of years, while Krider has been at the helm, for taking too big a role in legislative affairs.