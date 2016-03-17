© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio's Democratic Party Chair Discusses P.G. Sittenfeld's Future

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 17, 2016 at 9:46 PM EDT
Photo of Sittenfeld
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld tried to put up a strong challenge against Ted Strickland in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary but lost by a large margin.

Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to top party leaders on what the future might hold for Sittenfeld.

Sittenfeld ruffled some feathers among Democrats by challenging the former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland, who got the party’s endorsement very early in the race.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says he expects Sittenfeld to help the Democrats win in November and continue serving in the Cincinnati City Council.

“This is not a time to start thinking about the next race. It’s time to be a really good council member and he’s a really intelligent guy; he’s clearly a passionate guy, and I think you add that up he could be a very good city council member,” Pepper said.

Asked about a possible statewide office run in 2018, Pepper said that Sittenfeld is definitely someone Democrats could consider, but that they already have a deep bench. Current U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown describes Sittenfeld as a bright young man.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
