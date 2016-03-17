Ohio's Democratic Party Chair Discusses P.G. Sittenfeld's Future

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld tried to put up a strong challenge against Ted Strickland in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary but lost by a large margin.

Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to top party leaders on what the future might hold for Sittenfeld.

Sittenfeld ruffled some feathers among Democrats by challenging the former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland, who got the party’s endorsement very early in the race.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says he expects Sittenfeld to help the Democrats win in November and continue serving in the Cincinnati City Council.

“This is not a time to start thinking about the next race. It’s time to be a really good council member and he’s a really intelligent guy; he’s clearly a passionate guy, and I think you add that up he could be a very good city council member,” Pepper said.

Asked about a possible statewide office run in 2018, Pepper said that Sittenfeld is definitely someone Democrats could consider, but that they already have a deep bench. Current U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown describes Sittenfeld as a bright young man.