© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

What Kasich's Ohio Primary Win Could Mean for the RNC

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 16, 2016 at 4:22 PM EDT
photo of John Kasich
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  While John Kasich may have gotten a boost from the Ohio Primary win, the delegate math still shows he can't get the amount needed to clinch the nomination. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to a Kasich delegate who’s ready for a contested convention in Cleveland.

Kasich and his supporters plan to forge ahead, even though he trails Donald Trump and Ted Cruz in total delegates. But if no one has the 1,237 delegates needed to secure the nomination then the obligation lifts and delegates can choose any candidate.

And Kasich delegate Mike Gonidakis, says he’s ready for a contested convention - saying that wrangling up delegate support inside Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena will be a transparent process.

“We’re gonna let democracy in its purest form play out on national TV. There’s not going to be any backroom deals. What we decide as Americans, as Republicans on the floor during the convention is going to be for the world to see.”

Trump has said he thinks riots would break out if he didn’t have the nomination after a contested convention.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016John Kasich
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content