Government & Politics
Traffic Issues Cause Southwest Ohio Polls to Remain Open One Hour Longer

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 16, 2016 at 12:36 AM EDT
Photo of Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There was a bit of a snafu in four southwest Ohio counties, when a federal judge ordered polls there to stay open an extra hour because of a traffic problem.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says his office was notified of the order by someone from Judge Susan Dlott’s office, but it took a while to verify it.

“It took us 15 minutes through the Attorney General’s office to track down the federal judge to make sure that this was a legitimate order, because there was no lawsuit, there was no hearing, there was no complaint – this was all done orally," Husted said. "And so we can’t be trusting the word of a guy named ‘Steve’ who calls our office. We have to actually talk to a judge and make sure that this is real.”

Polls in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren Counties stayed open till 8:30 p.m.

Karen Kasler
