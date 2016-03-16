© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Questions Arise Around John Kasich's Defeat of Donald Trump in Ohio Primary

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 16, 2016 at 12:39 AM EDT
Kasich vs. Trump
FLICKR

There were suggestions all day that Democrats might be a key to a victory for John Kasich in the Republican primary in Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler checked that out with the state’s top elections chief.

Some have wondered if Gov. John Kasich’s win is credited to Democratic voters asking for Republican ballots to vote for him, and perhaps against Donald Trump. Secretary of State Jon Husted said there’s no way to tell for certain if that’s what happened.

“We have a lot of anecdotal evidence of that, but you always gotta be careful about that because remember, you register your party affiliation based on the last election,” Husted said.

That was 2014, which was when Kasich was re-elected governor, and non-presidential years tend to be bigger for Republicans. And Husted says even though it may have felt like a general election today, he doesn’t expect this will be a record turnout even for a primary.

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasichelection 2016
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
