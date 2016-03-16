O'Malley Beats McGinty in Primary to Capture Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Office

Cuyahoga County will have a new prosecutor next year. Michael O’Malley won yesterday’s Democratic primary against incumbent Tim McGinty.

“There will be a new Cuyahoga County Prosecutor in 2017.”

O’Malley and his supporters watched the polling numbers trend slowly in his favor all evening, and he declared victory just before midnight.

“This county needs to rebuild confidence in the criminal justice system, and they need an individual who’s willing to work to do that, they need an individual who’s willing to go out and meet with individuals and restore some type of confidence in that office and I’m that individual. I will be meeting with people, I’ll be working with people on the streets.”

The former Cleveland City Councilman and former assistant county prosecutor does not face a challenge from Republican or Independent candidates in the general election in November.