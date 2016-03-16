Ohio Supreme Court Allows Second Execution Attempt on Death Row Inmate

The Ohio Supreme Court says state prison officials can make a second attempt to execute a condemned killer. For Ohio Public Radio, WOSU’s Steve Brown reports.

The failed 2009 lethal injection of Romell Broom, 59, made national headlines after executioners couldn’t find a suitable vein despite 18 tries over two hours.

The court on Wednesday rejected arguments by Broom that giving the state a second chance would amount to cruel and unusual punishment and double jeopardy.

Broom is considered just the second inmate to survive an execution attempt in U.S. history and the only via lethal injection. He still has some remaining appeals.