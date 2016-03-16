© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Medical Marijuana Supporters Resubmit Petition in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 16, 2016 at 1:27 AM EDT
Backers of a ballot proposal planned for this fall that would allow Ohioans to vote on legalizing medical marijuana have reworked an important part of the process.

The group Ohioans for Medical Marijuana has submitted more than 2800 signatures on a revised petition to Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

Last week, DeWine had ruled the group's first petition submitted had some problems. Supporters of the plan say they’ve corrected those and have put in a list of medical conditions that would be covered by the legalization plan.

The Attorney General's office now has 10 days to look it over and confirm there are at least 1000 valid voters signatures with it. Then backers can begin collecting the more than 305,000 valid signatures needed by early July to put the issue on this fall’s ballot.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
