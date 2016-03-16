Medical Marijuana Supporters Resubmit Petition in Ohio

Backers of a ballot proposal planned for this fall that would allow Ohioans to vote on legalizing medical marijuana have reworked an important part of the process.

The group Ohioans for Medical Marijuana has submitted more than 2800 signatures on a revised petition to Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

Last week, DeWine had ruled the group's first petition submitted had some problems. Supporters of the plan say they’ve corrected those and have put in a list of medical conditions that would be covered by the legalization plan.

The Attorney General's office now has 10 days to look it over and confirm there are at least 1000 valid voters signatures with it. Then backers can begin collecting the more than 305,000 valid signatures needed by early July to put the issue on this fall’s ballot.