Kasich Win in Ohio could impact GOP Nomination Process

Governor John Kasich’s win on the Republican side of Ohio’s presidential primary, and Hillary Clinton’s win among Democrats could have big implications. WKSU’s Tim Rudell talked with John Green, Director of the University of Akron’s Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, about what it could mean.

Green says Ohio has long been an important state in presidential politics, and sometimes in the nominating process. The Kasich's victory create one of those times.

If it means that front runner Donald Trump is unable to amass enough delegates to claim the nomination going into the GOP national convention, it may also mean that Trump opponents in the traditional Republican party leadership could force a "brokered" convention.

Credit M.L. Schultze / WKSU / WKSU Dr. John Green, Director of the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, University of Akron

And, while by itself that does not preclude an eventual Trump nomination, it could force deals to be made: Perhaps even deals that move the nomination to another candidate.

More likely, however, Green says the nominations will go to the current strong leaders in the primary season, Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton.

Should that be the race in November, Green believes some categories of voters normally associated with Democrats or Republican, could be scrambled. And, he adds, the presidential race will be very interesting.

