Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Head of Ohio Democrats Dismisses Any Lasting Impact from Primary Crossover Voters

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 16, 2016 at 12:51 AM EDT
photo of Will Klatt
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  The head of Ohio’s Democratic Party says he believes the number of Ohioans who will now be affiliated with the party will shrink because some crossed over to vote a Republican ticket to participate in the GOP’s presidential primary. David Pepper doesn’t think that crossover vote will hurt Democrats in the long run.

Columbus resident Will Klatt voted for Bernie Sanders, and he says he thinks a lot of people who would have voted the same way if it weren’t for the Trump factor.

“I actually talked to a ton of people who were going to vote for Bernie and were going to vote in the Democratic primary but were scared about the possibility of Trump winning. I respect their decision to vote for John Kasich.”

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says he expects those voters who crossed over to vote in the GOP will not stay there long.

“We think a lot of those voters will be voting for us in November if Trump is actually the nominee.”

The Secretary of State’s office says there were more people voting Republican ballots, but there’s no firm number of just how many people made that switch.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
