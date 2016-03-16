Akron Community Groups to Split $1.5 Million in Funding to Combat Infant Mortality

Four Akron-based community groups will split $1.5 million in state funds to help combat infant mortality.

In the past, state officials divvied up the funds uniformly across the state’s health departments.

State Rep. Emilia Sykes, along with the state Medicaid director, helped to allocate the money for the initiative.

Sykes believes the targeted funding will improve care and generate community support.

“With this we will see ... more community partnership networking," Sykes said. "That way, the community is really empowered and we can take control over what happens to us. And we can tell the state and the federal government, ‘This is what we need.’”

Overall, Ohio ranks among the worst when it comes to infant mortality rates,with nearly seven deaths per one thousand births.