Meet the Ohio Bernie Sanders Supporter Who Voted for Ted Cruz

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published March 15, 2016 at 6:21 PM EDT
Jonathan Vales
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Pollsters and reporters have run into one big phenomenon this election – big surprises when it comes to what voters do when they actually go to the polls. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with one of those who surprised even himself.

Jonathan Vales uses his cellphone to get his dad to the polls, but has been hitting social media to encourage others. He’s 25, a native Akronite, African-American, a truck driver and …

“I’m a big Bernie Sanders supporter…” who took out a Republican ballot.

“It was more important to get out the word to stop Donald Trump. If he’s selected as the primary candidate for the Republican candidacy, that means he has a good chance of his becoming president. And I would rather someone like Kasich or Cruz get that opportunity who actually deserve that opportunity.”

And in a state where all the polls say it is a match between Gov. John Kasich and Donald Trump -- Vales opted for Ted Cruz. He says Kasich just hasn't done all he'd like to have seen him do in Ohio.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
