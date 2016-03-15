2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Gov. John Kasich Wins Ohio's Republican Primary
Kasich's win is crucial in his bid for the White House. Businessman Donald Trump has virtually swept all other primary elections up to this point.
Kasich, Trump and Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz are the three remaining Republican contenders.
Florida's U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio announced the suspension of his campaign after he lost his home state's primary election earlier tonight.
Stick with WKSU both on-air and online for more updates on Gov. Kasich's win and othertOhio Primary election.