Gov. John Kasich Wins Ohio's Republican Primary

Kasich's win is crucial in his bid for the White House. Businessman Donald Trump has virtually swept all other primary elections up to this point.

Kasich, Trump and Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz are the three remaining Republican contenders.

Florida's U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio announced the suspension of his campaign after he lost his home state's primary election earlier tonight.

Stick with WKSU both on-air and online for more updates on Gov. Kasich's win and othertOhio Primary election.