Trump Campaign Stops in Cincinnati in Hopes of Rallying Support Against Kasich

A poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal indicates Ohio Gov. John Kasich is leading the primary field in his home state. Republican frontrunnerDonald Trump spent much of the weekend in Ohio, trying to turn the numbers around. For Ohio Public Radio, WVXU's Bill Rinehart reports on the campaign event in West Chester, Saturday.

Friday night, Donald Trump canceled a Chicago rally because of confrontations between supporters and demonstrators.

Saturday morning, a Dayton appearance was interrupted by a man who rushed the stage.

Two people stood up and started shouting in West Chester, and were escorted out. Trump made light of the interruptions.

"You know, you really ask, 'What are they doing? Right? What are they doing?'," Trump said. "It's the same thing everywhere. You know sometimes not so much. We had one yesterday where you had seven or eight incidents where they'd stand up, and they'd say, 'Oh something' and everybody shouts them down. You know it's fine. Honestly, in certain ways it makes it more exciting."

Trumps critics, including fellow candidate John Kasich have blamed him for the confrontations. Kasich said Trump has created a "toxic atmosphere."

Going into tomorrow's primary, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Trump trailing Kasich in Ohio.