Trump Calls Kasich 'Overrated,' Rejects Tale of Ohio's Economic Recovery

Republican front-runnerDonald Trump flew into Youngstown tonight to bolster last-minute support fin tomorrow's Ohio primary. His private jet pulled up to a hanger filled with supporters at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. After being introduced by one-time primary opponent, New Jersey Gov, Chris Christie, Trump launched into his plans for fixing the nation and beating Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Trump says the fracking boom saved Ohio’s economy, not Gov. Kasich’s tax cuts and industry deregulation. He said he would stop China’s currency manipulation. which he says hurts U.S. steel makers, and insisted he would save the coal industry, both hard-hit Ohio industries.

“We have technology now and we’re going to have clean coal. Your coal industry is dead, your steel industry is dead. Your governor is totally overrated, he hasn’t done a thing, and without oil you would be in worse shape than any other state in the union, believe me.”

Trump also reiterated his call for a wall on the U.S./Mexico border before asking the crowd for their votes in tomorrow's winner-take-all GOP primary.