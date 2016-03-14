Ohio Voters Can Expect a Full Ballot in Tuesday's Primary

Most of the attention on the Ohio primary has been focused on the presidential candidates and on the U.S. Senate candidates. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports there are other big races as well.

All 16 members of Congress are on the Ohio ballot this year. However, there are no primaries in six districts, and Republican Reps. Bob Latta of Bowling Green and Bill Johnson of Marietta are running uncontested with no Democratic opponents this fall.

Contests with three Republican incumbents – Brad Wenstrup of Cincinnati, Bob Gibbs of Ashland and David Joyce of Painesville – are among the five Republican primaries for Congress. That includes the 15-Republican contest in the district that was represented by former House Speaker John Boehner.

There are eight Democratic primaries on the ballot, including one involving incumbent Tim Ryan of Warren.

The entire Ohio House of Representatives is on the ballot too – and there’s no primary in 63 of the 99 races. And in 14 of those, the winners will win the November election because they have no opponents.

There are 16 Republican primaries, six of which involve incumbents, and 20 Democratic primaries, which also involve six incumbents.

In the Ohio Senate, there are no primaries in nine districts, with Republicans Sens. Troy Balderson of Zanesville and Dave Burke of Marysville running uncontested with no Democratic opponent this fall. There are Republican and Democratic primaries in two districts, and Republican primaries only in six districts.