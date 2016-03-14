© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Auditor Looks Into Complaints That State Agencies Didn't Comply with Public Records Laws

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 14, 2016 at 7:01 PM EDT
Photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s auditor has been looking into citizen complaints about government agencies that have not complied with requests for public information. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports he's calling out some agencies.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost says there were complaints about 16 agencies. And three of them - the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the City of Beachwood did not properly comply with public records requests. 

Yost says he hopes those entities will take action, but it's not his job to enforce compliance.

“If you give the auditor authority to enforce the auditors own compliance, they are no longer independent," Yost said. "They’ve become the management. They’ve become the super dictator, the Donald Trump if you will, of state government.”

Yost says Ohioans who have problems getting public records should contact his office to get help from his Sunshine Audit Initiative.

Dave YostSunshine LawsOhio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
