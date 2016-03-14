Ohio Auditor Looks Into Complaints That State Agencies Didn't Comply with Public Records Laws

Ohio’s auditor has been looking into citizen complaints about government agencies that have not complied with requests for public information. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports he's calling out some agencies.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost says there were complaints about 16 agencies. And three of them - the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the City of Beachwood did not properly comply with public records requests.

Yost says he hopes those entities will take action, but it's not his job to enforce compliance.

“If you give the auditor authority to enforce the auditors own compliance, they are no longer independent," Yost said. "They’ve become the management. They’ve become the super dictator, the Donald Trump if you will, of state government.”

Yost says Ohioans who have problems getting public records should contact his office to get help from his Sunshine Audit Initiative.