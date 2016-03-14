Former Gov. Ted Strickland Spends the Day Before the Primary in Cleveland

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ted Strickland stopped at a local union office today in Cleveland to meet supporters campaigning for him. The former Ohio governor is hoping a last-minute push will help secure a win Tuesday.

At the local AFL-CIO office, a few Strickland supporters called potential voters advance of tomorrow’s primary. They’re part of the get-out-the-vote effort in support of Strickland, who’s got the backing of the Democratic party and spoke about the importance of phone-banking.

Election Day voting hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

"These calls I think will encourage a larger turnout," said Strickland. "More people will come out to vote. And that’s always good for Democrats. The more people who come out to vote, the better Democrats normally do.

Kim Thomas has been running weekly phone banks and registering voters at her salon in Cleveland. She says it’s important for salons and barbershops to make sure their customers are registered to vote.

"We are the pillars of the community; we know what’s going on in salons whether it be good or bad. The customers and the guests that come to our salons and barbershops listen to us."

Strickland says he’s feeling confident about tomorrow’s primary. He’s up against Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and occupational therapist Kelli Prather. A Public Policy Poll from earlier this month has Strickland leading among likely Democratic voters with 50 percent compared to 16 percent for Sittenfeld and Prather’s 6 percent.