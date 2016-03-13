Trump Supporters Gather in Cleveland at Campaign Rally

The line of supporters to see Donald Trump at the event near Cleveland formed four hours before the rally. Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler stopped by to speak to the early arrivals, to ask them why they wanted to see Trump just hours after violence scrapped his rally in Chicago the night before.

21 year old Campbell Yoder of Sugar Creek in Amish Country says violent protests will stop under a Trump presidency.

“We’re going to have unity. We’re going to have peace. And it’s going to be a big love fest.”

Sheryl Lawrenceson came from Lake County.

Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU Trump supporter Sheryl Lawrenceson adusts the Trump sign on her car

”I think everybody has a right to come out peaceably and listen to whoever their candidate of choice is, and that’s part of America.”

And Kevin Bojarski of Cleveland says rally problems are the fault of what he calls “the left”.

Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU Trump supporters Kevin Bojarski speaks with friends outside the rally.

“As much as they preach peace and everything, they’re more violent than we are….We’re here to just have a peaceful rally to support Trump. That’s what we’re here for. We don’t want no violence. Not at all.”