Government & Politics

Trump Supporters Gather in Cleveland at Campaign Rally

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 13, 2016 at 1:34 PM EDT
photo of Campbell Yoder
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Campbell Yoder (in plaid) and other Trump supporters outside the I-X Center

  The line of supporters to see Donald Trump at the event near Cleveland formed four hours before the rally. Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler stopped by to speak to the early arrivals, to ask them why they wanted to see Trump just hours after violence scrapped his rally in Chicago the night before.

21 year old Campbell Yoder of Sugar Creek in Amish Country says violent protests will stop under a Trump presidency.

“We’re going to have unity. We’re going to have peace. And it’s going to be a big love fest.”

Sheryl Lawrenceson came from Lake County.

photo of Sheryl Lawrenceson
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Trump supporter Sheryl Lawrenceson adusts the Trump sign on her car

  ”I think everybody has a right to come out peaceably and listen to whoever their candidate of choice is, and that’s part of America.”

And Kevin Bojarski of Cleveland says rally problems are the fault of what he calls “the left”.

photo of Kevin Bojarski
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Trump supporters Kevin Bojarski speaks with friends outside the rally.

  “As much as they preach peace and everything, they’re more violent than we are….We’re here to just have a peaceful rally to support Trump. That’s what we’re here for. We don’t want no violence. Not at all.”

Government & Politics
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
