Trump Campaign Comes to Cleveland

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigned in Cleveland on Saturday, ahead of the March 15 primary.

Businessman Donald Trump took the stage to thunderous applause.

He devoted much of his remarks to trade, reminding this audience of thousands at the IX Center of factories that have cut jobs in the region.

“I’m going to say something that conservatives don’t like. Because while I’m a free-trader, I’m a smart trader. I’m a fair trader. I know what I’m doing.”

Trump singled out Carrier Corporation and received some of his most sustained applause after calling for high taxes on Mexican imports from the company.

And he took several swings at Gov. John Kasich and the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Your governor, when he was a congressman, voted for NAFTA. Okay? He voted for NAFTA.”

Several protesters were led out of the building throughout the speech—including two physicians wearing shirts that read Muslim Doctors Save Lives in Cleveland.

And in the parking lot after the rally, a few heated shouting matches broke out between Trump supporters and protesters.

It was more than a half an hour before the arguments died down, and people began to clear out.