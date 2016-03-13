Trump Brings Campaign to Dayton

Donald Trump appeared at the Dayton Airport Expo Center on Saturday for the first event since his campaign canceled a rally in Chicago. For Ohio Public Radio, WYSO’sKijinHigashibaba was outside talking to supporters and protesters.

By sunrise there was already a line of people snaking around the parking lot, many wearing t-shirts and holding make america great again signs. Deborah Sakal from West Milton says she likes that Trump is an outsider.

“He has a compassion for America and the American people and he wants to see America great again and we’re tired of what’s happening in Washington and I think it’s going to clean Washington up.”

A few dozen protesters gathered down the street. Teri of Dayton was holding a sign that said, make love not walls.

“I’m here to say that I don’t want Donald Trump as president of the United States. I don’t want somebody who is a bigot and a fascist and a hater. And I sure don’t want him in my state today.”

At the end of his speech Trump asked the crowd to raise their hands and pledge to vote for him Tuesday.