Government & Politics
Trump Brings Campaign to Dayton

WKSU | By Kijin Higashibaba
Published March 13, 2016 at 11:56 AM EDT
photo of Donald Trump
STEVEN BOGNAR
Donald Trump, at a rally in Dayton on Saturday.

Donald Trump appeared at the Dayton Airport Expo Center on Saturday for the first event since his campaign canceled a rally in Chicago. For Ohio Public Radio, WYSO’sKijinHigashibaba was outside talking to supporters and protesters.

By sunrise there was already a line of people snaking around the parking lot, many wearing t-shirts and holding make america great again signs. Deborah Sakal from West Milton says she likes that Trump is an outsider.

“He has a compassion for America and the American people and he wants to see America great again and we’re tired of what’s happening in Washington and I think it’s going to clean Washington up.”

A few dozen protesters gathered down the street. Teri of Dayton was holding a sign that said, make love not walls.

“I’m here to say that I don’t want Donald Trump as president of the United States. I don’t want somebody who is a bigot and a fascist and a hater. And I sure don’t want  him in my state today.”

At the end of his speech Trump asked the crowd to raise their hands and pledge to vote for him Tuesday.

election 2016Donald Trump
