The Victor in the Landmark Gay Marriage Case Pressures Portman Over Supreme Court Appointment

As President Barack Obama and the U.S. Senate face a Supreme Court nomination fight, one Ohioan says the need to fill the empty seat hits him on a personal level.

Cincinnati resident Jim Obergefell was the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that led the nation to legalize same-sex marriage. That decision was a 5-4 ruling.

Obergefell is urging U.S. Sen. Rob Portman to do his part to find a new justice so future cases don’t end up in ties.

“With that type of a split, it would be up to the lower courts to give the final word on cases that impact millions of Americans. Tying the hands of the high court for two terms severely undermines the rule of law and ignores many important legal questions unresolved.”

Portman has said the Senate should wait until the next president is elected before confirming his or her Supreme Court nominee.