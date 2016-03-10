Ohio Democratic Party Chairman Critical of Trump, Kasich

Throughout the Republican presidential town halls and debates, Kasich has painted himself as a moderate in the race. But as Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, a top Democrat is saying that's a false picture.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper is telling national and local media that, among other criticisms, Kasich did not fix the state’s economy and put more of a tax burden on local governments through funding cuts.

But Pepper says he's no more enthused at the prospect of Donald Trump being the presidential candidate for the GOP.

“I don’t celebrate any day of Donald Trump doing well. Because Donald Trump’s rhetoric and his ideas wouldn’t just make for a terrible presidency, they’re making for a painful conversation for the next nine months if he’s the candidate.”

Some Democrats have said they hope Trump wins the nomination, because they feel he’d be the easiest candidate to beat.