Columbus Congressman Tiberi is Talking Up Gov. John Kasich
With the Ohio primary just days away, Gov. John Kasich has several events scheduled this weekend. And high-profile supporters are also speaking for him.
One is Columbus-area Congressman Pat Tiberi. Tiberi admits it can be tough in an anti-establishment year for a congressman to get traction in praising Kasich’s work as a former congressman, but he says there’s a lot of experience to talk about.
“He was a reformer long before the Tea Party came into existence in 2010. Now, a lot of people don’t know that, they haven’t been exposed to that, they haven’t heard the story. We just have to keep telling that story of John Kasich as a congressman and what he’s done as governor.”
Tiberi says Kasich’s third-place finish in Michigan wasn’t as disappointing as some might perceive.
Congressman Pat Tiberi on Gov. Kasich’s finish in Michigan
“He made up tremendous ground. Unfortunately, early voting was occurring way before the debates, so there were people – and I know there were people who had voted for either Cruz or for Trump -- who later said to some of our volunteers in Michigan, ‘I wish I wouldn’t have voted so early.’”
Kasich has been moving up on Republican front-runner Donald Trump in the polls before Tuesday’s winner-take-all Republican presidential primary in Ohio.