Columbus Congressman Tiberi is Talking Up Gov. John Kasich

With the Ohio primary just days away, Gov. John Kasich has several events scheduled this weekend. And high-profile supporters are also speaking for him.

One is Columbus-area Congressman Pat Tiberi. Tiberi admits it can be tough in an anti-establishment year for a congressman to get traction in praising Kasich’s work as a former congressman, but he says there’s a lot of experience to talk about.

“He was a reformer long before the Tea Party came into existence in 2010. Now, a lot of people don’t know that, they haven’t been exposed to that, they haven’t heard the story. We just have to keep telling that story of John Kasich as a congressman and what he’s done as governor.”

Tiberi says Kasich’s third-place finish in Michigan wasn’t as disappointing as some might perceive.

“He made up tremendous ground. Unfortunately, early voting was occurring way before the debates, so there were people – and I know there were people who had voted for either Cruz or for Trump -- who later said to some of our volunteers in Michigan, ‘I wish I wouldn’t have voted so early.’”

Kasich has been moving up on Republican front-runner Donald Trump in the polls before Tuesday’s winner-take-all Republican presidential primary in Ohio.