Ohioans Show Mixed Emotions Toward Bill Clinton's Campaigning On Behalf of His Wife

Bill Clinton’s visit to Ohio on behalf of his wife comes the day after her opponent, Bernie Sanders, scored a surprise upset in the Michigan primary.

Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler says supporters who came to see the former president campaign for Hillary Clinton had somewhat mixed reactions.

Jacqueline Meadows of Columbus said the Sanders victory in Michigan isn’t a big deal for her.

“Not really concerned – I have some like for Bernie Sanders, too. But I’m voting for Hillary,” Meadows said.

Brinda Copsey of Worthington brought her 9-year-old daughter to see Bill Clinton – and said Sanders didn’t log a substantial victory.

“He won by about 20,000 votes, and I don’t think that’s a significant enough win.”

But Lee Russell of Columbus admits he’s a bit worried how Clinton will do in Ohio, “because a lot of people want something for free, unfortunately, and Bernie’s offering it.”

In all, 159 Democratic delegates will be awarded proportionally in Tuesday's Ohio primary.