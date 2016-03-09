© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohioans Show Mixed Emotions Toward Bill Clinton's Campaigning On Behalf of His Wife

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 9, 2016 at 9:14 PM EST
Photo of Bill Clinton campaigning in Columbus
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Bill Clinton’s visit to Ohio on behalf of his wife comes the day after her opponent, Bernie Sanders, scored a surprise upset in the Michigan primary.

Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler says supporters who came to see the former president campaign for Hillary Clinton had somewhat mixed reactions.

Jacqueline Meadows of Columbus said the Sanders victory in Michigan isn’t a big deal for her.

“Not really concerned – I have some like for Bernie Sanders, too. But I’m voting for Hillary,” Meadows said.

Brinda Copsey of Worthington brought her 9-year-old daughter to see Bill Clinton – and said Sanders didn’t log a substantial victory.  

“He won by about 20,000 votes, and I don’t think that’s a significant enough win.”

But Lee Russell of Columbus admits he’s a bit worried how Clinton will do in Ohio, “because a lot of people want something for free, unfortunately, and Bernie’s offering it.”

In all, 159 Democratic delegates will be awarded proportionally in Tuesday's Ohio primary.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Bill ClintonHillary ClintonBernie Sanders
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
